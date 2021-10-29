Awarded $17 million to the parents of a schizophrenic man fatally shot by an off-duty cop.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of a 32-year-old schizophrenic man fatally shot by an off-duty officer of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in 2019 were granted $17 million by a federal jury.

“I am delighted with the verdict and hope it delivers justice to the family,” said Dale Galipo, a family attorney, to KNBC-TV.

Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year LAPD veteran, was acting within the extent of his employment during the encounter, even though he was off duty, according to a federal jury in Riverside, California.

Sanchez was at a sausage sampling table in a Costco supermarket in Corona on June 14, 2019, when he was knocked on the ground by Kenneth French while holding his 112-year-old son.

Authorities claim that French attacked or shoved Sanchez from behind, pushing him to the ground without warning. French was killed and his parents, Russell and Paola French, were critically injured when Sanchez pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing French and seriously wounding them. Russell and Paola French later revealed that French had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Sanchez told detectives that he thought Kenneth French had a gun, that he had been shot, and that his and his son’s lives were in jeopardy.

When Sanchez opened fire, French did not have a gun and was moving away.

According to Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, the city would consider its options, including filing an appeal.

Last year, the Los Angeles Police Department fired Sanchez after the city’s civilian Board of Police Commissioners decided that French’s actions did not pose an urgent threat of death or serious bodily injury, making the use of lethal force “objectively unreasonable.”

When a grand jury declined to indict Sanchez, the Riverside County district attorney declined to pursue him criminally. However, he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic weapon by the state attorney general.

He is currently awaiting trial.

David Winslow, an attorney who is representing Sanchez in the criminal case, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.