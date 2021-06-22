Avril Lavigne is a Canadian singer. Fans are reliving the early 2000s thanks to TikTok’s debut with Tony Hawk.

Avril Lavigne made her long-awaited TikTok debut with the help of Tony Hawk, the real-life “Sk8er Boi.”

On a skate ramp, the Canadian singer was dressed in y2k pop-punk essentials—a graphic tee and striped tie—as she sang along to her own 2002 song “Sk8er Boi.”

The video incorporates a famous TikTok transition as the song approaches the chorus, zooming in on her tie, only to zoom out and reveal Tony Hawk instead of Lavigne. Hawk, a pro skater, is then captured executing tricks for TikTok, complete with matching striped tie.

The video has already received over 2 million likes and 10 million views since it was shared on Monday. Lavigne also posted a series of photos to Instagram with Hawk in them, prompting admirers to “check out” her first TikTok with the caption “famous” Hawk.

As stated in the caption, the film is dedicated to Go Skateboarding Day, which celebrates skateboarding and supports global accessibility to the sport.

@avrillavigne

He was a… #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi @tonyhawk

Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi

The TikTok debut has brought back memories and nostalgia for most fans from the early 2000s. Not only did Hawk define those years for fans with his Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series, which began three years earlier in 1999, but he also defined those years for fans with his Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series of video games, which began releasing three years earlier in 1999.

Let we fast forward. With performers like Olivia Rodrigo, pop music is seeing a punk rebirth 19 years after the release of “Sk8er Boi.” “Good 4 U” by Rodrigo has reached unbelievable success with Gen Z and TikTok, all while drawing comparisons to similar songs by Paramore, and promoting streams of pop-punk mashups.

Lavigne’s TikTok debut with Hawk has clearly brought back nostalgia for those who lived through the original y2k pop-punk era. “Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk making a TikTok together just brought the early 2000s crashing into 2021,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“When I was 10 I got an Avril Lavigne CD and boom box for 5th grade graduation, I begged my parents for Etnies sneakers, and got a Tony Hawk skateboard for Christmas the next year… I’ve been waiting 18 years for this. This is a brief summary.