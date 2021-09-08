Avicii, Tim Bergling—The Late Swedish DJ and EDM Icon—Is Honored With A Google Doodle.

Tim Bergling, best known as Avicii, the late Swedish DJ and electronic dance music icon who died in 2018, is honored in the Google Doodle for September 8, 2021.

Avicii would have turned 32 today if he had been born on this day in 1989 in Stockholm, Sweden’s capital.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was one of the most well-known producers in the EDM scene, with hits like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”

He rose to prominence after the release of his song “Levels” in 2011, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for “Sunshine,” a duet with French DJ David Guetta.

When it was published in 2013, “Wake Me Up” became one of the most-streamed tracks on Spotify.

Avicii has 43 singles on the Billboard Global list, with two number one successes and 12 songs in the top ten.

13 of the late artist’s songs have charted on Billboard’s Dance Songs/Global chart, including two number one singles and five songs in the top ten.

Avicii has experienced health concerns for several years, according to Variety. According to Variety in 2018, he had acute pancreatitis as a result of his frequent drinking.

Avicii underwent gallbladder and appendix removal surgery in 2014. He announced his retirement from performing in 2016, citing health issues.

