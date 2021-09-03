Averages from Hospitals Over a seven-day period, one patient died of COVID every six hours.

According to the CEO of an Oregon hospital battling to keep up with the newest COVID-19 outbreak, one virus patient died every six hours over a seven-day period.

According to Win Howard, CEO of Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, 28 persons with COVID-19 died at the hospital in the preceding seven days, which he described as “extremely sad.”

According to hospital officials, the 125-bed hospital was treating 146 patients, half of whom had COVID-19 and were 91 percent unvaccinated. The youngest COVID-19 patient in the hospital was 27, and the oldest was 92, according to the institution’s vice president of nursing, but many are in their 30s and 40s. Due to an emergency approval from the Oregon Health Authority, the hospital was operating at a higher capacity than usual.

“For all of us, this is a really worrying time,” Howard added. “This is a very serious situation. We are in the midst of a full-fledged health-care crisis.”

Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard were on the medical center’s campus assisting with nonclinical responsibilities, 110 contract nurses were en route to the Rogue Valley to assist neighboring hospitals, and a refrigerated truck was en route to Josephine County to hold bodies if needed.

Later that evening, demonstrators outside the hospital voiced their dissatisfaction with a state vaccine mandate for health-care professionals, who must be vaccinated or receive an exemption by October 18 or risk being fired. According to Mike Weber, the county’s public health director, the refrigerated truck was being set up at an undisclosed site.

According to Laura Magstadt, a registered nurse and the hospital’s vice president of nursing, the hospital’s 12-bed critical care unit had 18 COVID-19 patients at lunchtime Wednesday, some of whom were in tight, doubled-up quarters. By doubling the majority of the rooms, the unit can accommodate 22 people. There were 21 patients housed there at one point recently.

Due to high demand, ventilators that help patients breathe were in short supply.

“We don’t have any ventilators left,” Magstadt stated. “We’ve come really close. We haven’t ran out yet, but we’re close.”

Patients were held in recovery spaces rather than conventional rooms, some on gurneys and separated by curtains. Others were doing cardio exercises. This is a condensed version of the information.