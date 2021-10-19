Autumn Royal marks Irish Rep’s return to live theater with a dark, witty comedy.

The Irish Repertory Theatre in New York has been in the forefront of keeping the art alive since the coronavirus pandemic began and live theater was shut down in March 2021. Because of Sarah Nichols’ video skills, the company was able to construct a series of Zoom plays that made imaginative use of the technology. Conor McPherson’s The Weir, Eugene O’Neill’s A Touch of the Poet, and the musical Meet Me in St. Louis, all of which have computer-generated effects; and Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, which features three characters in three separate settings and appears to have been written for Zoom.

Irish Rep’s return to live theater comes 19 months later, with the North American premiere of Kevin Barry’s 2017 production Autumn Royal, starring Maeve Higgins and John Keating. After the pandemic, Irish Rep, or any theater, could be forgiven for going with a light comedy or a scaled-down musical. Autumn Royal, on the other hand, is only safe because of its use of two characters. The topic matter, as well as Barry’s take on it, makes for a bleak, but hilarious evening.

Autumn Royal is set in the Irish city of Cork and tells the narrative of two siblings, May and Timothy, whose father is unwell. It’s unknown how long he’ll be able to keep going. It could be a week, a year, or even decades, God forbid. Worse, he is a member of their household. They’re no longer youthful and have no desire to put their lives on hold. To top it off, this is a family that has a lot of problems.

They stew, fret, dispute, and, perhaps most importantly, they remember. Just this side (and that side) of murder, they evaluate a variety of options. Even when a solution appears to be on the horizon—placing the father in the titular assisted living facility, which is called after a grape variety for some reason—things go haywire. It’s a scary scene, but it’s also one of the play’s most hilarious. After all, this is an Irish comedy, so any shot of humour is accompanied by a shot of bile—and vice versa.

Autumn Royal has elements of Anton Chekhov, as do many Irish plays: lost characters and. This is a condensed version of the information.