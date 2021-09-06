Authorities in Brazil report two ‘atypical’ cases of mad cow disease.

Two “atypical” instances of mad cow disease have been reported in Brazil. Since then, the country has stopped exporting beef to China.

According to AFP, two cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease, were discovered during health inspections in aged animals in Brazil on Saturday. According to the ministry, the cases were “atypical” since they happened “spontaneously and randomly, unrelated to the eating of contaminated food.”

According to AFP, the ministry stated, “Brazil has never recorded a classic instance of BSE.”

Despite the ministry’s clarification that there is “no risk to human or animal health,” authorities have promptly banned beef exports to China. According to Aljazeera, Brazil is the world’s greatest beef exporter, with China as its “major consumer.”

When another uncommon case was discovered in Brazil in 2019, China took a similar step by stopping beef exports, as it did in 2020 when an atypical case was also reported in a 14-year-old cow in Ireland.

BSE stands for Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is a degenerative neurological condition in cattle caused by a “unusual transmissible agent” known as a prion. This agent, on the other hand, is still little understood.

According to the CDC, “the most widely accepted explanation is that the agent is a mutated form of a normal protein known as prion protein.” “The normal prion protein turns into a pathogenic (harmful) version for unknown causes, causing damage to the central nervous system of cattle.”

Symptoms of BSE infection in cows include a loss of coordination and trouble getting up. They may also exhibit nervous or violent behavior, according to Agriland, and this is where the phrase “mad cow illness” came from.

The earliest BSE infections in cows are thought to have occurred in the 1970s, and they were caused by feeding animals BSE-infected meat-and-bone meal. There is also “strong” evidence that the BSE agent is the same one that causes variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Illness (vCJD), a novel human prion disease originally discovered in the United Kingdom in 1996 and passed on by eating infected beef, according to AFP.

The CDC clarified that vCJD is not the same as classic CJD, which is commonly referred to as CJD. “It has clinical and pathologic characteristics that are distinct from classic CJD,” according to the CDC. “Both ailments are always deadly brain diseases with years-long incubation periods. Brief News from Washington Newsday.