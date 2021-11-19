Austrian doctors applaud the decision to impose a national lockdown in the face of a surge in COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, Austria will implement a national lockdown as a result of record-high COVID-19 infection rates.

On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a lockdown that will begin on November 22 and last at least 10 days. Beginning February 1, vaccinations against COVID will be required. The country has reported over 15,000 new COVID cases, prompting the fourth countrywide lockdown.

Doctors in the country, who are overburdened with patients, are applauding the lockdown.

“The record infection numbers that we’ve been seeing day after day will only be reflected in normal and intensive care units over a period of time.” “A full stop is long overdue,” Walter Hasibeder told the Austrian news agency APA. He is the president of the Society of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care Medicine at the moment.

“We believe there are no alternatives to even stricter contact restriction than recently,” he continued, “so any actions that help curb the momentum are welcome.”

For the previous week, Austria has reported over 10,000 new infections. Since the beginning of the epidemic, about 12,000 deaths have been attributable to the virus. Despite the fact that Austria has a population of 8.9 million people, just 65.7 percent of Austrians are properly vaccinated. The February requirement, according to Schallenberg, was sparked by residents’ lack of action despite persuasion and vaccination programs. In the coming weeks, more information on this transition will be determined.

“For a long time, the consensus in our country was that obligatory vaccination was not something we wanted,” Schallenberg said. “It’s been a long time, maybe too long.” After the ten days are up, the consequences of the lockdown will be evaluated. If the number of instances does not decrease, it could be prolonged to a maximum of 20 days.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The majority of stores will close next week, and cultural events will be canceled. People will only be able to leave their houses for particular reasons, such as shopping, visiting the doctor, or exercising.

The country’s health minister, Wolfgang Mueckstein, stated that kindergartens and schools would remain open for those who required them, but that all parents should keep their children at home if at all possible.

