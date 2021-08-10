Austin Butler, who is he? Lily-Rose Depp and ‘Elvis’ Star Spotted

Austin Butler began his his career as a young actor with Nickelodeon and Disney. Since then, he’s worked his way up the ladder, landing adult roles in films like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Due to his long-standing connection with fellow Disney star Vanesa Hudgens, and more recently, a rumored romance with Lily-Rose Depp when images of the two leaked, his personal life has also been on show.

However, his upcoming film, Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited Elvis Presley biography, is certain to make him a household celebrity.

Austin Butler: Who Is He?

Austin Butler is a 29-year-old Californian actor.

He began his his career as a kid actor in Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. In the second and third seasons of the show, he played Lionel Scranton.

His character was mostly in the background, but he was offered a little more prominent guest role opposite Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana following that.

In the second season episode “My Best Friend’s Boyfriend,” he played Derek Hanson, who takes Miley on her worst date ever.

Butler went on to play the love interest of main character Zoey, played by Jamie Lynn Spears, in the fourth season of Zoey 101.

He appeared in a variety of Disney and Nickelodeon productions, from Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverley Place to Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, a spin-off of the High School Musical franchise, as did many other Disney and Nickelodeon stars.

In the early 2000s, he played brief roles in The Santa Clause movies, Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, and The CW’s Arrow, all of which were aimed at a slightly older audience.

In 2018, he made his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh, staring Denzel Washington.

In 2019, he landed his biggest role yet, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as a fictitious version of Tex Watson.

Watson was a member of the Charles Manson cult that assassinated actress Sharon Tate and four others in Hollywood, then murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in their home.

He was a member of the Manson family and is still imprisoned.

Butler’s performance in this role was praised, and he followed it up with a role in Jim Jarmusch’s The following year. This is a condensed version of the information.