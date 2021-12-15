Audience Members at the Metropolitan Opera are required to have a COVID Booster in order to attend performances.

Beginning January 17, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City will require all audience and staff members to receive a COVID-19 booster dose.

The news was conveyed in an email delivered on Wednesday by the world-famous opera. “With the announcement of the Omicron COVID-19 variant’s quick dissemination, it is evident that we must now take additional actions to protect our community,” the email stated.

The Metropolitan Police Department also modified its website to reflect the new mandate. Those who have not yet received a booster injection “shall be able to enter provided they are two weeks passed their second dosage in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after obtaining a single-dose vaccine,” according to the opera house. It also stated that guests will have a grace time to schedule and obtain their booster once they are eligible. All guests and personnel are still required to wear masks.

Despite the fact that booster vaccinations for children have not yet been approved, fully vaccinated youngsters aged 5 to 11 will be allowed into the Met two weeks after their second vaccine dose. Those who have not been vaccinated but have negative test results will be denied admission to the opera. The CLEAR app (if available), the Excelsior Pass (for New York State residents), the NYC COVID Safe app (for New York City residents), an EU Digital COVID Certificate, or an original CDC or internationally recognized physical vaccination record or photograph of it are all acceptable forms of proof of vaccination. On days when performances are scheduled, the Met employs roughly 3,000 people. Approximately 160,000 people attended the opera’s first 59 performances this season. Since its reopening in September 2020, the Met’s average capacity has been at 73 percent.

This comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order ordering 184,000 firms in the city to vaccinate their staff at least partially by December 27. The Metropolitan Police Department was not one of the enterprises immediately affected by the mandate.

Because of the epidemic, the Met was closed from March to September 2020, canceling 276 performances as well as a worldwide tour.

