Attorney: Previously Dismissed Charges Could Help Jussie Smollett’s Case.

Questions about the strength of Jussie Smollett’s case are spreading as he prepares to stand trial on charges of staging his own racial attack.

In January 2019, the actor claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago. Smollett allegedly paid brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 to arrange the attack in order to be paid more money on his show Empire, according to the brothers.

Smollett was detained in February of that year, a few weeks before the charges were dropped with no explanation at the end of March.

In February 2020, Cook County special prosecutor Dan Webb revealed that he has been indicted on six more counts of disorderly conduct and lying to the Chicago Police Department by a grand jury.

With Smollett facing up to three years in jail if convicted, criminal defense expert Julie Rendelman told The Washington Newsday that the star’s lawyers have a good case to dissect why the charges were dropped in the first place.

It’s been described as a “”When the special prosecutor got on the case, they were investigating not just Smollett, but also what had transpired before that caused them to drop the ball,” Rendelman, who lives in New York City, said.

“Whether or not their findings are correct, they suggest that there were ethical infractions and that there were concerns about how they handled the matter. Is it because Jussie Smollett is a celebrity and they were providing him with a perk that they wouldn’t necessarily provide to someone else?” “I’m not sure the judge would accept it because I’m not sure how relevant it is,” she continued, “but as a defense counsel, I would absolutely try to [bring out]that even the prosecution wasn’t sure how to handle this case.” Also in play is the fact that the Osundairos look to be important witnesses for the prosecution so far. After stating that they were voluntary participants in the 2019 event, Smollett’s defense team should focus on their credibility, according to Rendelman.

"Clearly, they haven't been telling the whole truth all along," Rendelman added. "Remember that they were participants if you're going to believe what they're saying.