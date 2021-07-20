Athletes’ Careers Could Be Ruined by a Superspreader Olympics

According to specialists, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could result in a COVID superspreading event, which could jeopardize athletes’ careers if they develop long-term symptoms.

The announcement comes just days before the games begin on Friday. On Saturday, July 17, a government official became the first verified COVID case in the Olympic village, which will house 11,000 people for the games. The first athletes in the village to test positive for the virus were two South African soccer players on Sunday, with a Czech beach volleyball player being named as the third on Monday.

According to the International Olympic Committee, a total of 67 cases have been documented among those authorized for the games since July 1.

A Team USA gymnast was the first U.S. athlete to test positive for the virus on Monday, while at a training camp outside of Tokyo.

Despite a state of emergency in Japan to prevent the spread of COVID, the Olympics will be staged without spectators. Residents of the country are strongly opposed to the games, with 78 percent of respondents in an Ipsos Global Advisor poll published on Tuesday saying they should not take place.

Following the series of incidents, IOC President Thomas Bach stated that the games would be “safe and secure.” When asked about the possibility of canceling the games during a press conference on Tuesday, Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Organising Committee, did not rule it out.

“The athlete COVID cases reported in Tokyo are most likely the beginnings of a superspreading event,” Hans Westerbeek, professor of International Sport Business at Victoria University’s Institute for Health and Sport, told This website. Other experts who spoke with This website claimed that the instances do not now represent a superspreading event since there are too few of them and they are not all connected together, but that they may do so in the future.

The infection is likely to spread quickly due to the close proximity of athletes and their teams, as well as the continual moving and interacting in housing quarters, eating halls, and training and competition arenas, according to Westerbeek.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were contacted for comment by this publication. A spokeswoman responded by referring to a press conference with Dr. Brian McCloskey, chair of the. This is a condensed version of the information.