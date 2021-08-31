Athletes are married to 20 celebrities.

When celebrity and sports mix, some of the world’s most famous marriages occur.

Continue reading to find out which A-listers have teamed up with well-known athletes to establish the perfect celebrity marriage.

Victoria Adams and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl, and soccer legend David Beckham married in a celebrity-studded ceremony in 1999.

Due to David’s Inter Miami football team and Victoria Beckham’s lucrative fashion business, the pair, who have four children, have become media darlings.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood

Since 2010, singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood and former ice hockey center Mike Fisher have been married.

In 2010, the singer and sportsman added a horse to their gorgeous family after their celebrity romance resulted in the birth of two sons.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade, a former NBA player, and actress Gabrielle Union have been married since 2014.

The adorable pair is said to have met at a Super Bowl party in 2007 and welcomed their daughter into the world ten years later.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson, an NFL quarterback, married in the United Kingdom in 2016.

The lovely couple shares a home with their three children and was featured on the cover of GQ’s The Modern Lovers issue in 2021.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, met Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2006, and the two married three years later.

The couple now has a family of five children, and Brady revealed in 2019 that the key to a long-lasting relationship is “CCC: clear, current communication.”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

In 2016, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander proposed to Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton, and the two married a year later.

In November 2018, the couple celebrated their first anniversary, just days before Upton gave birth to their first child, Genevieve.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué first met while filming the 2010 FIFA World Cup’s official hymn.

Sasha and Milán are the names of the couple’s two kids, who share the same birthday.

Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, an American actor, and Nnamdi Asomugha, a former football cornerback, married in 2013.

The famous couple has two children together. This is a condensed version of the information.