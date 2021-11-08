‘Ate Itself’ goes viral after a video of a snake swallowing its own tail goes viral.

A snake was videotaped being liberated from its strange struggle after its tail coiled its way deep inside its own mouth, forming an O-shape.

A snake enthusiast has filmed his slithery pet in an uncomfortable situation in a peculiar TikTok video labeled “I think this snake is broken—it ate itself.”

In the video, which has been seen over 572,000 times, owner Matty says: “This snake has successfully consumed himself today. I’m not sure how long he’s been this way.” He then uses a brilliant hack to liberate the serpent from its perilous condition.

“So I’m just going to apply some hand sanitizer and see if it will get him to undo what he’s done,” Matty explained.

The treatment involves applying a powerful alcoholic gel to the snake’s mouth, which causes the reptile to regurgitate itself nearly instantly, restoring the serpent to its full length.

The narrator Matty is heard saying after the seeming instant result: “Yes, that is correct. In his mouth, he didn’t like the flavor of hand sanitizer.” Matty has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on his astonishing viral video.

♬ Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” More than 1,000 people flocked to the platform to express their thoughts on the strange occurrence.

“There was so much more snakes inside than thought,” wrote TikTok user Christ Clippinger in one of the most popular comments.

“I’m logging this in my Brian bank, classified under:’very unlikely to ever require but incredibly effective answers,'” Sadie wrote, seemingly referring to the bizarre quality of the footage.

A reverse version of the viral video was uploaded in reaction to another widely shared comment.

