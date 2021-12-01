At Virgil Abloh’s Tribute, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited on Tuesday to pay tribute to their friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died on Sunday.

West was photographed with Kardashian and their 8-year-old daughter, North, during a posthumous presentation of Virgil Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 menswear line for Louis Vuitton. West has spoken publicly about his wish to repair his marriage.

The snapshot of the couple and their daughter, who were all wearing sunglasses, was uploaded on nightlife mogul Richie Akiva’s Instagram Story.

Kardashian also shared shots from the event on her Instagram Story, including a gigantic red Louis Vuitton hot air balloon and a large sand sculpture of Abloh.

Louis Vuitton declared after Abloh’s death that his final menswear show, which took place at the Miami Marine Stadium, would “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.”

Two years after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and deadly form of cancer, the Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton creative director died at the age of 41.

West, an Abloh lifelong friend, devoted his Sunday service, which was livestreamed on dondalive.com, to the designer.

Kardashian shared a series of photographs of Abloh on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: “God does not make errors. I understand, but I can’t help but wonder why. Virgil, why are you doing this?! Why is he here so soon? It’s difficult to comprehend why.

“I’m not sure why so many pure spirits were taken away at such a young age. You were always so nice, polite, and peaceful, Virgil. You found a way to accommodate everyone. We also discussed your superpower of tranquility a lot.

“Because you wanted the world to be better, you always devoted so much of yourself to it. This is a difficult one to comprehend. I can’t believe I’m typing this… Virgil, we will miss you terribly and love you dearly.

“I’d would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to Shannon, his wife. Virgil was able to give so much of himself to everyone else because you loved and supported him so much. So thank you so much for sharing him with us in this way. Shannon, Lowe, will carry on Virgil’s legacy for the rest of his life. This is a condensed version of the information.