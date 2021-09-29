At the wedding reception, the bride and groom wore tracksuits. Leave the Internet in a state of disarray.

After ditching their traditional clothing for something a little more comfortable during their wedding reception, a bride and groom have gone viral.

The anonymous newlyweds chose to wear tracksuits for the nighttime festivities, which has prompted a lot of discussion on Instagram.

Wedding videographer Sarah Gonzalez of Wildwood Films, who released images of the happy couple enjoying the evening in their sweatpants on social media, praised their unorthodox approach.

The bride wore an all-white crop top, tracksuit trousers, and trainers, which she accessorized with a white veil, while the groom wore a black sweatshirt and matching black tracksuit pants.

Gonzalez’s Instagram post, which can be found here, was well-received, with more than 734,000 likes, with the videographer predicting the look as the “coming trend” for weddings in the coming year.

“I love when couples say screw tradition and find creative and entertaining ways to exhibit their individuality on their wedding day and establish their own trends,” she posted on Instagram under the handle wildwoodfilms.

“I think sweat suits are going to be a big trend this year, and I’m all for it.”

While Gonzalez appeared to be sold on the concept, others appeared to be on the fence.

“If I pay over $1000 for a gown, I’m going to wear it till I die,” ascorpioo wrote in the comments section.

“I like this but I feel like I can’t justify it if I’m going to spend SO much money on a dress and then never wear it for a full day,” Cherryblossom 18_ said.

Meanwhile, a third user, who goes by the name queen elizabeth, called the couple’s outfit choice her “worst nightmare.”

She explained, “I have a Pinterest board with a couple hundred photographs of prospective wedding dresses and I’m not even engaged yet.” “I’m really looking forward to being a princess.”

Hiimaume called the couple’s decision to wear sweatpants while guests dressed up “inconsiderate,” while squigglycarrot countered that “you only get one day to wear the most beautiful expensive outfit you will ever wear.”

Despite the harsh reactions to the strategy, many people thought the tracksuit style was a brilliant decision.

kiellalawrence wrote, “I hope this trend catches on.”

“Yes! I’d like to bring it back. This is a condensed version of the information.