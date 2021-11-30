At the premiere of “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

As the filmmaker attended the premiere of his West Side Story adaptation on Monday night, Steven Spielberg paid tribute to the late lyricist Stephen Sondheim for his “immortal” work.

Sondheim, who created the renowned lyrics to accompany Leonard Bernstein’s music for the original Broadway show and its 1961 film adaptation, died on Friday at the age of 91, just two weeks before the debut of the new film on December 10.

And Spielberg, who directed the remake, paid tribute to the great Sondheim as he entered the stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City, just before the musical was screened.

“His tremendous works on West Side Story initially put him on the map and initiated a career that would radically redraw that map, revolutionize the musical and theater, and build a body of work that is as timeless as anything made by a mortal can be,” the filmmaker said of Sondheim.

“To take what Ben Johnson wrote about Shakespeare, Stephen Sondheim was not of an age, but for all time,” Spielberg stated in a video from the premiere released on Twitter by Mike Ryan, Uproxx’s senior entertainment writer.

“Stephen was a huge part of the development of our picture, West Side Story, from the earliest script drafts through every recording session, which Stephen attended without fail,” Spielberg said of how he learned to rely on the composer and lyricist’s criticism throughout the making of the new film.

“With his eyes closed, he’d wobble, swoon, or grimace and twitch as he listened. As a result, I found myself paying attention to Steve’s expressions more than the performers’ because they accurately reflected what everyone was doing.” Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for her work in the original screen adaption and features in the remake, was also in attendance at the star-studded screening on Monday.

“I feel blessed to have been in the same generation as him,” she remarked of Sondheim during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

"I feel blessed to have been in the same generation as him," she remarked of Sondheim during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

"To be there, to hear them as they were written, in person." "It's a tremendous honor," she added. "I'm very delighted he was able to join us for our recording sessions for the movie."