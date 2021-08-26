At the next ‘Donda’ event, Kanye West fans will be offered vaccinations.

Unvaccinated Kanye West followers will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on location at the upcoming Donda listening session.

The listening party, also known as The Donda Listening Experience, will take place on Thursday, August 26 at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago. It will be the third and final event leading up to the highly anticipated album release.

A representative for Soldier Field told TMZ that 1,500 doses of the vaccination will be provided on the night for those who want it.

The Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, will be offered.

Organizers at Soccer Field are leading the endeavor, which will also include officials from the Chicago Department of Health.

Aside from the vaccine, the event will have minimum COVID-19 safety precautions in place for attendees, who will not be required to produce proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results in order to obtain entrance.

The stadium, which is home to the Chicago Bears of the National Football League, will be at a reduced capacity, with only 38,000 seats accessible. Masks are suggested.

Masks will be optional for all outdoor locations at Soldier Field, according to Chicago Park District communications director Michele Lemons, but “they are suggested for unvaccinated individuals in crowded outdoor settings.”

“Kanye West’s concert is just one of many examples that prove Chicago can be both open and safe,” Lemons said. “We’ve worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety standards, as well as Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields, and believe this event can be safely performed with the right mitigation efforts in place… because we know that transmission is less likely at outdoor events.”

West’s management has stated that the long-awaited Donda will be published “definitely” this week.

The record will be released after Thursday’s listening party, according to Abou “Bu” Thiam.

When asked by a fan on Twitter last week if West would release the album after the event, Thiam replied, “Absolutely!” as the record’s persistent delays have irritated fans.

Donda’s listening session on Thursday comes as the rapper has applied to legally alter his name to Ye.

In court filings filed in Los Angeles, West cited “personal reasons” for wanting to change his entire name—Kanye Omari West—to simply Ye, with no other first name. This is a condensed version of the information.