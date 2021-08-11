At the Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer discussed their romantic chemistry.

According to rumours, Ross and Rachel may have finally gotten together in real life, as if Friends fans weren’t already overjoyed by the cast members’ reunion for Friends: The Reunion.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly dating, according to a source at Closer magazine, after reconciling and reminiscing at a recent HBO Max special.

Fans were both surprised and delighted to learn about the behind-the-scenes conflict between the two during the early days of Friends, and it now appears that their relationship has been taken off the screen.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s Romantic Tension: What Did They Say?

During Friends: The Reunion, also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” Schwimmer and Aniston revealed their real-life connection, which influenced their portrayal of Ross and Rachel.

Aniston focused on Schwimmer after host James Corden inquired if the six primary cast members had ever had any off-screen romantic encounters. “The first season, we, I had a tremendous crush on Jen,” he recalled.

Aniston said, “And it was reciprocated.”

“At some time, we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer added, “but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that barrier, and we respected that.”

Aniston also revealed that the couple’s love strain was not unspoken at the time. She informed Corden and the audience how she and Schwimmer had talked about a critical period in Ross and Rachel’s lives and how it linked to their own.

“I remember telling David one time that it’ll be such a disappointment if the first time you and I truly kiss is on national televisionâ€”sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she said. So all of our love and affection for one other was funneled into Ross and Rachel.”

Speaking of that coffee shop scene, Schwimmer and Aniston performed a table read for the reunion, reliving Ross and Rachel’s legendary first kiss. During the show’s heated reproduction, Aniston and Schwimmer exchanged a longing look and closed the scene by reaching across the table and kissing. This is a condensed version of the information.