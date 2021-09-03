At the end of Andrew Rannells’ episode, the stars of ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 explain the ‘Fragile Moment.’

Modern Love is an Amazon series based on the New York Times column of the same name that follows the lives of numerous relationships. Andrew Rannells, who plays Andrew on Girls, penned his own column, which he subsequently adapted and directed for the show’s second season.

The narrative is quite personal to Rannells, since it tells of a second date that was cut short when he learned that his father had gone into a coma.

Rather than simply recounting the narrative, Rannells changes it in such a way that both sides of the events are seen, demonstrating how two persons living at the same time can have very different memories of the same event.

This is accomplished by the two unexpectedly colliding and each reminiscing about a bizarre event from the past.

Fans have wondered whether Ben (played by Marquis Rodriguez and based on Rannells) and Robbie (Zane Pais, based on Rannells’ date Brad) could ever try again after their date went horribly wrong.

In an interview with This Website, both actors discussed whether they thought Ben and Robbie would ever reconcile.

Former acquaintances can regularly run into each other in New York, according to Rodriguez, but this should not lead to a rekindling of an old friendship.

“I feel like the fact of the issue is that, and I think I speak for a lot of New Yorkers, the city just gets smaller and smaller the longer you stay in it, and… you will run into someone,” he added.

“And even if you have the finest experiences with them, there’s this pressure that builds up where you wonder, ‘Who’s going to say something first?’ Is it going to be strange? What happens if I say something? Do they remember who I am? ‘How do they recall me?’

“As a result, I believe the truth of the situation for me is that they will probably not speak to each other or try to find each other afterward.”

They’ve moved on and are living full lives, according to Rodriguez, and “the acknowledgement in that moment… is sometimes enough.”

“That moment is so fragile,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.