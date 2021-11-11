At the CMA Awards, Luke Bryan mocks Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine controversy.

As he presented the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Luke Bryan took a dig at Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine controversy.

Following his positive test for COVID-19, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attracted criticism and prompted debate when it was discovered that he had chosen not to take the virus’s vaccine because he was afraid of blood clots and infertility.

And as he introduced the CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, country artist Bryan drew on the issue for laughs.

According to Just Jared, Bryan said, “Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight.” “Relax, we’re following all health regulations to keep everyone safe, and it’s fantastic to be here with all my other artists—tested and together.” Bryan then added, laughing, “Or immunized?” in a dig at ailing football ace Rodgers. Who is it, exactly? “I’m just having fun.” Rodgers told reporters in August that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19, prompting Bryan’s remark. On Wednesday, November 3, he tested positive for the virus.

Following Bryan’s remark, the camera went to Carrie Underwood, whose husband Mike Fisher (also in attendance at the performance) had taken to Instagram to defend Rodgers.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12,” the hockey player wrote. I believe in the ability to select what we put into our bodies as well as the right to conscience. I agree with him that the science clearly reveals that vaccinated people spread covid at a similar rate to unprotected people.

“The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are opting to compel and punish unvaccinated players with these rules, notwithstanding the science.” If they truly cared about people’s health, everyone would be tested on a daily basis.

“However, the past two years have clearly demonstrated that this isn’t about our health; it’s about our ability to control our lives.” That will not be tolerated. It’s time to fight for our medical liberty, and I sympathize with individuals who have been fired for exercising their right to medical liberty.

“It is un-American and wrong for people to lose their jobs because of a medical decision.” We must rise now, before it is too late!!” Despite Rodgers’ doubts about the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has said no. This is a condensed version of the information.