At the age of 68, Lyn May became pregnant. Baby’s Alleged Father Claims After Drunken One-Night Stand

When Mexican actress Lyn May announced on Sunday that she was pregnant at the age of 68, there were almost as many questions as joyful responses from admirers.

May shared a series of images of herself in the arms of a young man on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “I am very glad to announce that I am 3 months pregnant and @markosd1official is extremely thrilled that he will be a father.”

Yet, in an interview with This website, Markos D1, the 29-year-old singer she identified as her child’s father, said that he was as perplexed as the rest of us when he learned of the star’s viral social media post.

May’s reported pregnancy was not only unknown to Markos, who goes by the name Marcos Hernandez, but the baby would have to have been conceived organically during a drunken one-night stand in Mexico City three months ago—the last time they were intimate and the last time they communicated.

From his home in Southern California, he tells This website, “We never had a true relationship.” “It was strange to me because I had just returned from Mexico, where I had attended an event at the Pepsi Center that we had been invited to three months before. We drank a lot—in fact, I drank so much that I had no idea what happened that night. It was completely insane.

“After that, she didn’t say anything to me. I was just getting [messages]on Instagram saying things like, ‘Happy that you’re going to be a parent,’ and it was crazy.”

Markos reacted to May’s tweet by posting a photo of himself with the Ficheras movie star, along with the caption “#2019″—his method of subtly informing his Instagram followers that the photos of the two of them are actually two years old.

“I met Lyn May in 2019 while on tour in Mexico, and I invited her to appear in one of my music videos, Borracho—which translates to Drunk in English. We get married in the song video, so it was a great scandal. People assumed we were getting married in person.”

“A lot of the photos she shared are from when we went to a red carpet [event]in 2019,” he says, adding, “[After].” This is a condensed version of the information.