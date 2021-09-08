At the age of 31, one of the world’s oldest penguins passes away in captivity at the Oregon Zoo.

Mochica, a male Humbolt penguin, died during Labor Day weekend at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, where he had spent his whole life. Keepers hand-reared him after he hatched at the zoo in the summer of 1990.

“Mochica was the oldest male of his species in any North American zoo or aquarium, possibly the entire world,” said Travis Koons, the zoo’s birdkeeper.

According to a press statement from the zoo, wild Humbolt penguins seldom live past the age of 20. According to the press statement, Mochica has been suffering from many age-related diseases after a time of “slowing down.” Comfort measures included a daily dose of meloxicam, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicine, with his sustainable seafood meal and laser therapy sessions, which were provided by staff.

According to the press release, care professionals eventually decided to “humanely euthanize” Mochica. “In one eye, he had a mature cataract, in the other, he had old-age haze, and bilateral arthritis in his hips,” Koons added. “He was merely a really elderly bird,” says the narrator. It was difficult for him to see, and it was also difficult for him to walk at times.”

“For his care staff and everyone who spent time with this magnificent bird, it’s a terribly sad day,” Koons stated. “At some point in our life, animals have left an unforgettable impression on our hearts. Thousands of people have benefited from Mochica’s efforts. Generations were influenced by him.”

Humbolt Penguins, such as Mochica, are particularly vulnerable in the wild, according to the zoo, with just about 12,000 breeding pairs in the wild. The species is native to the coasts of Peru and Chile in South America.

“Human activity has a significant impact on Humboldt penguins,” Koons explained. “To survive, they require healthy ocean habitats.”

Mochica’s legacy, according to Koons, should be conservation of the Humboldt penguin species. They’re currently listed as “threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in the United States.

