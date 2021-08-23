At one Alabama hospital, seven unvaccinated pregnant women with COVID were on ventilators.

In August, UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, admitted 39 pregnant women who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Ten of the ladies are in the intensive care unit at the hospital, and seven are on ventilators.

Two COVID-positive women died in the hospital while pregnant, according to UAB. Six more women with COVID miscarried during their second trimester, and three more miscarried during their third trimester.

Due to the Delta variation spreading swiftly across the country, UAB Hospital, like all hospitals in the state, has seen a major rise in new admissions. The Delta variation is responsible for more than 93 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Friday, UAB Hospital issued a statement about its COVID cases, stating that it is now witnessing a record number of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Steve Stigler, director of UAB Hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit, stated, “Truly, we’ve never had this amount of pregnant ladies in my ICU.”

Stigler continued, “It’s disturbing.” “We may have one or two pregnant women who require our care in a medical intensive care unit in a regular month, but those are quite uncommon circumstances.”

On August 18, UAB Hospital conducted a virtual dialogue with a handful of the facility’s doctors, which the hospital uploaded on YouTube. The doctors discussed pregnancy and vaccinations throughout the discussion, noting that pregnant women are now advised to obtain the COVID shots if they did not get them prior to their pregnancies.

Healthcare staff also talked about how they’ve been forced to induce childbirth in the past. In the ICU, some women have had to deliver babies as early as week 26 of their pregnancies, which is eleven weeks before they are deemed full term.

During the virtual, Dr. Akila Subramaniam, associate professor in UAB’s Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, said, “Nearly all of these women are delivering pre-term—not because they are laboring pre-term, but because we are effecting a pre-term birth because the virus is doing so much damage to these women.” This is a condensed version of the information.