At Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday party, her hair catches fire.

Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday celebration was ablaze, literally, as she tweeted footage of her hair catching fire on social media.

On the night of her birthday, the former star of Great News took to Instagram to share video footage of herself blowing out the candles placed over her personalized cake.

When her honey-brown locks tumbled into the candle flames as she leaned forward, the traditional celebration gesture swiftly escalated into a hair-raising moment.

Richie shouted as she attempted to put out the flames, while a partygoer stretched their hand over to assist.

The seconds-long video clip abruptly ended as flames rapidly climbed up one side of actress and fashion designer Richie’s hair.

The mother-of-two kept things lighthearted when captioning the footage, saying, “Well… so far 40 is.”

