At Leah Remini’s birthday party, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on the verge of becoming Instagram official.

One of 2021’s most delicious pop cultural joys has been the rise of Bennifer 2.0, with the former it couple rekindling their romance as fans cheer them on.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance has now been virtually formally confirmed.

On June 15, Leah Remini celebrated her 51st birthday with a lavish bash that drew a slew of A-listers.

The King of Queens star has shared a slew of photographs from the glamorous affair on Instagram, including one of the newly reunited couple with their arms around each other.

“I wanted to share a video from my birthday with you all because I received so much love from you not only on my birthday, but every day. Remini captioned the photo, which was presumably published on Thursday, “I believe myself to have the best support system here on social media.”

“I also can’t thank my family and friends enough for coming and celebrating with me in such a unique way. This birthday was significant for a variety of reasons since it marked the end of an eventful year. I adore you, my family, and I adore you, my friends who have become family…”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.