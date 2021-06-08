At Goodwill, a woman discovers an iconic dress from the film “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” for under $5.

If you think back to the popular movies of the early 2000s, you’ll recall that rom-coms were king.

As our heroes fought to reject the inevitable before falling head over heals for one other, flip phones and low-rise jeans were all the rage.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, was one among the blockbuster hits of the era.

Hudson portrays Andie Anderson, a journalist who works for the fictional Composure magazine, and McConaughey portrays advertising executive Benjamin Barry.

Andie is working on a story about how to get a guy to dump you in less than a week, while Ben is attempting to win a bet in order to get a large account.

Ben has 10 days to make a woman fall in love with him, and the storyline follows both characters as they seek to carry out their respective intentions.

Needless to say, they fall in love in the end, but the touching film is also recognized for another reason: a stunning gown.

Hudson wears a slinky yellow gown with a low back that was featured on the movie poster and cover.

Andie is famous for singing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” while wearing the dress, a scenario that most millennials remember.

That’s why one woman couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the same garment at Goodwill.

Audrey Parrow was taken aback when she saw a flawless reproduction of the film hanging on a thrift store rail, and the price was even better.

Student Parrow, thought to be from Virginia, shared a shot of the receipt with three items from the women’s rack, all under $5, meaning the dress was a bargain.

Parrow posted a film on her TikTok account, “I literally found the dress from How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days at Goodwill.”

“Bury me in this dress,” Parrow wrote in the video, which was posted on Monday and has already received nearly 1.5 million views.

