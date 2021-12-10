At Disney World, you may pay $30,000 to go through a secret door.

While visiting a Disney theme park is a beautiful experience for both children and adults, visitors must nevertheless struggle with crowds and long lines.

A more intimate experience is available for guests who are wealthy and renowned, and it is hidden behind a secret door.

If you have $33,000 to spare, you may join Disney’s Club 33, which offers “exclusive access and extraordinary treatment” to members. It also costs an extra $15,000 per year.

But where can one locate this club? Well, it’s hidden behind a plain door with a circular sign that reads “33.”

The first site, inside Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, opened in 1967.

Members can enjoy beautiful decor and furniture in the club’s upscale bars and eateries.

And, until May 2019, the club was the only spot on the parks where parents could drink alcohol if they were tired of seeing Mickey Mouse everywhere.

The elite clubs, according to the Disney World website, are based on the travels of the company’s founder Walt Disney and his wife Lillian.

