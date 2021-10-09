At Buffalo Bills Stadium, a 6-year-old boy who has had 51 brain surgeries throws a touchdown pass.

Davey Reid, who turned six this year, spent his birthday in a medically induced coma. He had no idea why he was unconscious, and no one knows what he dreamed that day. He got to accomplish something he could only dream of doing a little more than seven months later.

Reid tossed a touchdown pass to his elder brother on the field of an NFL stadium last Sunday in his first-ever Buffalo Bills game.

It was quite an achievement for a child who had previously undergone 51 brain surgeries, 60 CT scans, and nearly 50 MRIs before reaching the age of seven. As a Bills fan, Davey had the time of his life that day. The family’s trip to the game had been planned for over a year, and Davey’s own battle had been ongoing for five years.

Davey was born as a healthy youngster with typical characteristics. The doctor detected something when his parents took him for his one-year checkup. Davey’s head was beginning to resemble that of an adult.

“When he was born, he was perfectly normal. However, during that visit, they stated that his head size was out of the ordinary “Jacey Reid, Davey’s mother, stated.

Davey’s brain was to be ultrasounded by the doctor, but that didn’t happen until he was 14 months old. When a cyst was discovered on his brain, an emergency operation was scheduled right away.

Davey was a toddler who had no idea what was going on. Davey had hydrocephalus, a very uncommon illness caused by a buildup of fluid in the brain, according to doctors. According to the Mayo Clinic, it most commonly affects newborns and adults aged 60 and up.

In the coming weeks, Davey will have four more procedures. His parents, David and Jacey Reid, were taken aback by the initial diagnosis and subsequent surgery.

Jacey told The Washington Newsday, “It was horrific.” “Everything was fine one day and not the next. It was difficult to comprehend what was going on.” David revealed that he had a nephew who died on the day of Davey’s first surgery, causing the family even more grief.

The Reids live in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is roughly an hour north of Philadelphia. Davey receives 95% of his treatments. This is a condensed version of the information.