At auction, Al Capone’s favorite gun sells for $860,000.

According to the Chicago Tribune and the Associated Press, Al Capone’s family sold some of the iconic Chicago gangster’s favorite goods over the weekend in California, netting at least $3 million.

A.45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, which was Capone’s favorite, sold for $860,000. Diamond jewelry, family photos, and a bear-shaped humidor were among the other auctioned goods.

Capone is survived by three grandchildren who live in California and held the auction, despite the fact that he died nearly 75 years ago.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone was held at a private club in Sacramento, and approximately 1,000 registered bidders attended the nearly four-hour event in person.

The identity of the majority of the buyers were kept hidden. Kevin Nagle, a Sacramento investor and business owner, is one whose name has been made public. A ornate humidor for $120,000 and an 18-karat yellow gold and platinum belt buckle for $22,500 were among the goods originally owned by “Scarface” Capone that he purchased.

Capone’s story is well-known, thanks to a slew of films, television episodes, and books about the gangster. Capone was dubbed Public Enemy No. 1 after the Valentine’s Day Massacre, in which seven members of a rival bootlegger gang were killed down in a parking garage in 1929. In 1934, he was convicted of income tax cheating.

He was imprisoned for 11 years on Alcatraz Island, a federal prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, and died of a heart attack in the Florida home where he and his colleagues were suspected of plotting the massacre years before.