At All Times As Piers Morgan slams Daniel Craig, James Bond wore pink.

Piers Morgan slammed Daniel Craig’s wardrobe choice at the premiere of the new James Bond film.

Craig’s final appearance as the fictitious spy, No Time to Die, aired on Tuesday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The outspoken journalist and broadcaster expressed his displeasure at Craig’s pink velvet tuxedo on Twitter, writing: “O dear O (7) sad. A bright pink suede dinner jacket would never be seen on James Bond.

Mr Craig, you’re supposed to be a cold-blooded killer with impeccable sartorial taste, not an Austin Powers homage act.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that Bond is a fictional character, with one writing: “have you heard of acting?” in response to the British journalist, 56.

O dear, o dear, o dear, o dear, o dear, o

A bright pink suede dinner jacket would never be seen on James Bond. Mr Craig, you’re supposed to be a cold-blooded assassin with impeccable sartorial taste, not an Austin Powers homage act. pic.twitter.com/Mg6AT6UXTp

September 29, 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Others responded by providing photos of former 007 actors dressed in pink while portraying the spy.

Though Morgan may have objected to the 53-year-old actor’s blazer from Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard, his comments are far from factual, as James Bond has previously worn pink.

Here’s a rundown of all the times James Bond and the people who have played him have donned pink on and off-screen.

Sean Connery is a British actor who played James Bond.

The first actor to portray the secret agent on screen, Sean Connery, appeared in pink hues in three Bond movies.

Connery wore a number of pink items in the fourth film in the franchise, Thunderball, including linen shirts and a matched set of pink linen shirt and swimming trunks.

In You Only Live Twice, he wore a pink shirt, and in Diamonds Are Forever, he wore a pink satin tie with a white suit.

Moore, Roger

While Roger Moore’s Bond was never seen in pink onscreen during his seven-film run as the spy, he was photographed wearing the color on several occasions.

Moore’s clothes were frequently accessorized with pink shirts or ties.

Timothy Dalton is a British actor.

Timothy Dalton’s tenure as the franchise’s director was brief, with only two films under his belt.

In Licence, he reprises his role as a covert agent for the second time. This is a condensed version of the information.