At a sold-out Wizkid show, fans break down barriers, prompting comparisons to Astroworld.

Concertgoers smashing down barriers to get into a sold-out Wizkid show in the United Kingdom has drawn comparisons to the Astroworld catastrophe.

Swarms of fans appear to have overwhelmed security guards and marshals at the O2 arena in London as they attempted to enter the venue where the Nigerian musician was playing.

The singer, who appeared on Drake’s mega song “One Dance,” is performing three shows in the capital, with a fourth date added “due to demand” on December 1 at a price of $387.50. According to the venue’s website, the performances on November 28 and 29, when the breach happened, were both sold out.

On Monday, the singer performed as part of his Made in Lagos tour, which included a guest appearance by Skepta and Chris Brown.

Fans’ footage circulating on social media shows throngs of people rushing inside the venue, avoiding security checks and metal detectors that appear to be going off as individuals pass by.

At least two metal detectors appear to be toppled by fans trying to get admission in one video tweeted by @GM X and viewed 138,000 times.

Another video, uploaded by @98Toks and viewed 1.6 million times, shows masses surging through security from a different position.

They captioned the film, “People are breaking into the O2.” They followed up with a video saying, “They broke the security scanner.” “People are practically breaking in to watch Wizkid at the London o2,” stated @RepresentLondon in another video. The tumultuous images have been comparable to the October catastrophe at the Astroworld concert. After a surge of fans triggered a horrific crush, the death toll has risen to ten people, with hundreds more injured.

The victims of Travis Scott’s third-annual Houston concert range in age from nine to 27.

