At a pro-Trump rally in Michigan, a Republican congressman wears a ‘Q’ button and pushes election fraud claims.

At a recent protest in front of her state’s capitol, Republican Michigan state Representative Daire Rendon sported a “Q” pin and promoted bogus conspiracy theories about election fraud. The event was staged in support of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

Rendon wore a pin with the letter “Q” atop an American flag. The QAnon conspiracy theory is commonly linked to Q.

Believers in QAnon believe that children are sexually abused and tortured by a hidden international child trafficking organization run by Satan-worshipping Democrats, Hollywood elites, and lizard-humanoids. QAnon supporters also claim that government “deep state” operatives are plotting to prevent Trump from exposing the drug trafficking organization.

Rendon responded when asked if her pin was a reference to the conspiracy theory, “The ‘Q’ represents the federal government’s highest level of security. That’s exactly what it is “According to the Detroit News.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Q refers to “Q level clearance,” a top-secret security level within the Department of Energy.

Rendon was one of the rally’s speakers. During her speech, she questioned why other lawmakers and people in the 2020 election don’t want to see evidence of voter fraud.

When challenged about her opinions, she told The Detroit News that “evidence” reveals that voting machines were “available” and might have been hacked. However, Rendon stated that an inspection of the machines’ “logs” would be required to prove whether they had been hacked.

“I haven’t seen the logs,” she explained, “or I’m not capable of reading them.” “I’m not a specialist in IT [information technology].” Trump, his allies, and a number of Republicans have falsely claimed that a widespread voting fraud plot “stole” the 2020 election from him. Trump’s former attorney general, the director of the United States’ cybersecurity infrastructure, and statewide audits have all found that the 2020 election was not rigged.

Rendon signed onto a failed federal lawsuit in December 2020, which would have obliged the Michigan legislature to certify the state’s presidential election results. President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan. Rendon has claimed that the election was marred by “irregularities,” but she hasn’t offered any evidence to back up her claims.

QAnon has been labeled a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI. Several murders have been linked to the conspiracy idea.