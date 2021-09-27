At a party, Kanye West wears a Marilyn Manson shirt while performing “Donda.”

Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted wearing a top that appeared to incorporate Marilyn Manson pictures.

In a series of videos shared on social media, the rapper can be seen dancing along to tracks from his new album, Donda, at Diddy’s Club Love party.

The video, which were taken from photographer Onda’s IG Story and posted to Instagram by DJ Akademiks, show West wearing a balaclava and a button-up shirt that appeared to show his controversial collaborator’s face.

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, collaborated on Donda this summer, which was widely panned by music lovers because the shock rocker is now being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for alleged domestic abuse occurrences.

West brought Manson and DaBaby on stage during his Chicago listening party in August, a move that drew widespread criticism on social media.

Former partners, including Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, have accused the “Tainted Love” singer of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

