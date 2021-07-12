At a Nebraska Zoo campout, nearly 200 people may have been exposed to a rabid bat.

People who spent the night at a zoo in Nebraska and may have been exposed to a rabid bat are now being recommended to get rabies vaccines.

According to AP News, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said in a statement Friday that it has advised 186 campers and some of its staff members to receive rabies injections due to suspected exposure to a rabid, wild bat.

A camper complained to the camp leader on July 4 that she awoke to discover a wild bat buzzing around her head, according to the zoo. Despite the fact that the camper received no scratches or bites, zoo workers were able to capture seven wild bats within the Scott Aquarium, where multiple nighttime campouts were held.

The Douglas County Health Department was notified of the suspected exposure, and the bats were transferred to the Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for testing. One of the bats tested positive for rabies as a result of this.

As a result, visitors at the overnight camp events on June 29-30 and July 2-3 were told about the potential exposure and advised to receive rabies injections. Refunds were also supplied, as well as advice on how to obtain post-exposure treatment (PEP). According to KMTV, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone who is not fully aware when in the vicinity of a wild bat get the PEP in case they come into touch with the critter.

“Postexposure prophylaxis can be considered for persons who were in the same room as a bat and who may not be aware that a bite or direct contact occurred (e.g., a sleeping person awakens to find a bat in the room or an adult witnesses a bat in the room with a previously unattended child, mentally disabled person, or intoxicated person) and rabies cannot be ruled out by testing the bat,” according to the CCDC.

The zoo stressed that visitors who came during the day need not be concerned because bats are nocturnal and thus only active at night. The zoo has also relocated the camping activities, stating that no indication of “long-term roosting” was discovered at the aquarium by zoo employees.

The bats, which were classified as “small brown bats,” were wild and not part of the zoo’s “collection,” according to the zoo.

