At a concert, Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to ‘Run Right Back to Me.’

Kanye West has issued a public request for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to reconcile with him.

The rapper performed alongside Drake at the Free Larry Hoover fundraiser concert on Thursday night.

The show, which took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, was intended to bring attention to the movement for jail and sentencing reform.

Hoover, a co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, has spent nearly 50 years in prison. In 1973, he was condemned to 150-200 years in prison. The 71-year-old is currently housed in a Colorado supermax jail.

West, a longtime supporter of Hoover’s family, sang hits like “Runaway” on stage in Los Angeles, and used the occasion to announce his desire to reconnect with Kardashian.

West rapped, “I need you to run right back to me,” adding a new verse to the song. “Kimberly, in particular.” His statements elicited a raucous response from the audience, and video of the incident was widely circulated on social media on Friday morning.

One tweet with 17,000 likes reads, “Kanye on stage begging Kim back then transitioning to Can’t Tell Me Nothing is peak Kanye.”

— Ahmed (@big business )/Are You A Sicko 10th of December, 2021 "When a man is serious about getting his woman back, he will profess it to the world," another tweeter said. For the majority of this year, West, who is now officially known as Ye, and Kardashian have been apart. In February, the reality television personality filed for divorce.

The rapper’s on-stage plea comes only two weeks after he posted a headline on his Instagram Story that read, “Kanye West Says God Will Reunite Kim and Him, Inspire Millions.”

Kardashian is currently linked to Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live comedian.

The rapper's on-stage plea comes only two weeks after he posted a headline on his Instagram Story that read, "Kanye West Says God Will Reunite Kim and Him, Inspire Millions."