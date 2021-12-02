At a Christmas party, an Omicron COVID variant outbreak infects 60 people.

Hundreds of people in Norway have tested positive for Omicron after attending a work Christmas party, and if the cases are verified, it might be the world’s largest known single outbreak of the novel coronavirus type.

According to NRK, 50 guests returned positive PCR tests for COVID after attending the party at Louise Restaurant & Bar in Oslo on November 26, while another 10 proved positive after lateral flow checks.

On Thursday, the Oslo Municipality said that one case of Omicron had been confirmed, with more cases expected as a result of the incident. According to the news agency, this would be the world’s largest Omicron outbreak ever.

Scatec designs, builds, owns, and manages solar energy plants around the world, including in Cape Town, South Africa, where some of the company’s employees had recently visited.

Following the first report of the new variety, which is being researched by experts over its transmissibility, a number of countries barred flights from South Africa and surrounding countries last week.

According to a translation, Tine Ravlo, assistant district administrator in the Frogner District of the Norwegian capital, indicated that a preliminary screening had revealed a “high possibility” of detecting Omicron among the Scatec employees.

Sequencing of the samples will determine whether it was the novel variety.

Those who have been infected will be quarantined for seven days, and the persons with whom they may have come into contact will be tracked. According to Ravlo, those who have been affected have only experienced minor symptoms.

According to Norwegian media, everyone at the party had to be vaccinated and have a COVID test that came back negative. There are 41 sick people in Oslo, with the rest living in other municipalities.

Negative According to E24, before the party, Stian Tvede Karlsen, EventScatec’s communications manager, stated that no one had tested positive for coronavirus.

Those who visited the restaurant since last Friday night, as well as those who went to the Old Irish Pub in Majorstua the next day, because one of the party goers visited there, have been requested to take a test.

On Wednesday, Norway’s health ministry stated that the Oeygarden had seen its first two instances of the new Omicron coronavirus type. This is a condensed version of the information.