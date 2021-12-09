Astroworld’s Deaths Put Travis Scott on a ‘Emotional Rollercoaster,’ He Says.

Travis Scott says he’s been on a “emotional rollercoaster” after the deaths of many fans at his Astroworld Festival in November.

On November 5, a crowd surge toward the stage produced a catastrophic stampede at the NRG Stadium in Houston, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more.

Following the incident, festival headliner Scott, as well as the event organizers and fellow rapper Drake, have been named in nearly 300 lawsuits.

Scott told Charlamagne Tha God in his first interview after the incident that he’s been “trying to wrap [his]head around” the catastrophe.

“I’ve been on a rollercoaster of emotions,” Scott stated in the video interview, which was released on YouTube on Thursday. “It’s difficult because I’m always connected to my fans, and I’ve been through something, and my fans have gone through something, and people’s parents have gone through something, and it’s very painful.

“It is really detrimental to the neighborhood and the city. It’s simply been a lot of thoughts, feelings, and mourning, and I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it all.” Welfare of the Crowd In recounting his personal experience of the fatal day in question, Houston native Scott—real name Jacques Bermon Webster II—told his interviewer that he was ignorant until the event was over that individuals in the audience were dying or gravely hurt.

He remarked, “I didn’t know the full details until minutes before the press conference [after I had performed].” “And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Wait, what?’ Things happen at concerts, people pass out, but anything like that…” Scott momentarily paused his act to check on the audience, which he maintains he would always do, according to video footage posted online immediately after the incident.

“It’s strange because I’m that artist, too—anytime you hear something like that, you just want to turn off the television,” he explained. “You’ll want to make sure that fans get the attention they deserve. I took advantage of any opportunity to observe something similar.

“I paused it a couple of times to double-check that everyone was okay. And I rely only on the communal energy of the fans—call and response. That was something I didn’t hear.” Scott went on to explain his stance on the. This is a condensed version of the information.