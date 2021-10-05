AstraZeneca is requesting FDA approval for an antibody treatment that reduces COVID risk by 77%.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca stated that it is applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its long-acting COVID-19 antibody therapy, which has decreased the risk of symptomatic instances of the virus by 77%.

Those at high risk of COVID-19 would be able to utilize this treatment in conjunction with the immunizations if AstraZeneca’s request to the Food and Drug Administration is approved. This would also be the first coronavirus prevention treatment available in the United States.

The medicine would be given as an injection into the muscle, similar to how immunizations are currently given. An AstraZeneca representative told the Wall Street Journal that it differs from vaccines in that instead of two separate injections at various points, it would be two jabs at the same time.

Participants in the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical trial had at least one underlying medical condition that put them at higher risk of COVID problems or rendered the COVID vaccination less effective.

“Vulnerable groups, such as the immunocompromised, are frequently unable to build a protective response following immunization and remain at risk of acquiring Covid-19,” said Mene Pangalos, an executive vice president at AstraZeneca.

“We are one step closer to providing an additional option to help defend against Covid-19 alongside vaccinations with this first worldwide regulatory filing,” Pengalos noted.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been approved in a number of countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, and others.

The AstraZeneca vaccination has yet to be approved in the United States, and the company’s request for FDA approval for its antibody treatment could suggest that at least one form of COVID-19 medication is circulating in the country.

AstraZeneca’s approach comes only days after Merck, a German pharmaceutical giant, declared its intention to seek emergency approval for its COVID-19 oral antiviral medication.