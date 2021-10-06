Astonishing color footage depicts the appearance of Paris 120 years ago.

Paris was a center of art, culture, and technology at the end of the nineteenth century.

The Belle Époque (beautiful age) was a period in France marked by affluence, peace, and invention.

Auguste Marie Louis Nicolas and Louis Jean Lumière were there to record it on film when the capital was bathed with gorgeous clothing and stunning scenery, much like it is now.

Between 1896 and 1900, the Lumière Brothers patented the projected motion picture and used it to film footage of Paris.

It was previously only available in black and white, despite the fact that it is fascinating to look at.

However, David Martin, who works for a utility firm by day, meticulously colorized the footage using artificial intelligence, and the outcome is truly stunning.

On April 25, he uploaded his work to YouTube with the caption: “[4k, 50fps, colorized] (1900). This is a Sunday in Paris. Brothers Lumiere.”

We are transported back to renowned sights such as the then-newly-built Eiffel Tower, the still-standing Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the famed Champs-Élysées street in the footage, which can be viewed here.

The ornate costumes of women in long skirts and towering hats, as well as the neatly fitted men’s clothes, are also visible.

The film also gives us a glimpse into everyday life, with youngsters playing with boats in the Tuileries Garden and commuters in horse-drawn carriages.

“I always admired classic cinema,” Martin told The Washington Newsday, “and with the new techniques using artificial intelligence, I wanted to combine both hobbies and try to restore these ancient movies for new generations.”

He worked on this video for two weeks in total, four hours every weekday evening and twelve hours every weekend.

“At first, I didn’t want to colorize this footage because I thought it was disrespectful to the original work,” the 49-year-old, who resides in Spain, explained.

“But, on the other hand, I want people to see these films and remember them. I’m not sure why, but many individuals refuse to watch black-and-white movies.”

Martin showed how much Paris has changed in the past 120 years: “I mean, there are a lot of changes. This is a condensed version of the information.