As Youths Resist Biden’s Vaccine Push, the US Will Narrowly Miss Biden’s July 4 Vaccine Goal.

President Joe Biden’s aim of having 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July vacation may be missed, owing to apprehension among younger individuals who are less likely to face severe symptoms from the disease if they contract it.

Biden had set the objective of having shots in the arms of seven out of every ten adult Americans as a way to commemorate the pandemic’s “independence” from the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 600,000 people in the United States.

Despite the fact that the country would fall short of the objective, Biden and his top COVID aides attempted to present a good picture of the outcome this week.

Biden described the outcome thus far as “an American success story” on Twitter.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters, “The most critical goal that we’re focused on is what can people do as a result of this immunization program.” “What are we capable of accomplishing in our lives?”

In the United States, more than 150 million people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 45.2 percent of the population. This equates to roughly 56% of adults aged 18 and up. The vaccine is free and offered to everyone aged 12 and up.

Biden’s chief COVID-19 relief czar, Jeff Zients, observed that 70 percent of persons 30 and older have received vaccine doses. Meanwhile, governments and municipalities have continued to host pop-up vaccination clinics and public awareness campaigns.

“We’re not going to slow down—in fact, we’re going to hurry up—until we’ve crushed this disease,” he declared.

Murthy said the federal government is exploring at measures to incentivise and encourage vaccines, particularly among younger people, such as free tickets to sporting events and concerts. Vaccine information is also being promoted by college campus leaders and celebrities.

“So many of our most meaningful movements for change have been led by young people—from the Civil Rights movement to our original fight for independence in America,” Murthy said.

Let me be clear: Our vaccination program is an American success story.

When we took office, 3,000 Americans were dying every day. Now, hospitalizations have dropped by more than 90%.

I’m urging young people to carry us across the finish line by getting vaccinated today.

— President Biden (@POTUS). This is a brief summary.