As Tyson Foods recalls chicken, the symptoms of Listeria are explained.

Last week, Tyson Foods recalled roughly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products after officials learned of three listeriosis cases, one of which resulted in death.

Listeriosis is a potentially fatal infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, which can manifest itself in a variety of ways. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common way to get infected is by eating contaminated food (CDC.)

Listeriosis symptoms vary depending on who is afflicted and which area of the body is affected.

Listeria infection, like other foodborne bacteria, can cause symptoms like fever and diarrhea, though the CDC says this type of listeriosis is rarely recognized.

An invasive listeria infection, on the other hand, can induce symptoms including headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Pregnant women and their babies, adults over the age of 65, and persons with compromised immune systems are the groups most likely to become ill. Healthy people outside of these high-risk groups are extremely unlikely to become gravely ill from listeria infection.

An invasive infection in pregnant women usually causes symptoms like fever and other flu-like symptoms like exhaustion and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Listeria infection during pregnancy, on the other hand, can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn child.

Listeriosis symptoms can show a few days after consuming contaminated food, but they can also take four weeks or longer in certain situations. There have been documented listeriosis cases in which persons began to have symptoms as early as 70 days following exposure to the pathogen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 1,600 persons in the United States contract listeriosis each year, with about 260 of them dying as a result of the infection.

The majority of persons with invasive listeriosis require hospitalization, and one in every five of them will die.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture announced on July 3 that a listeria outbreak linked to Tyson Foods has resulted in the recall of several cooked chicken products, including frozen, fully-cooked chicken such as Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast; Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with. This is a condensed version of the information.