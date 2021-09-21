As they rekindle their romance, Ben Affleck says he’s ‘in awe’ of Jennifer Lopez.

After gushing Jennifer Lopez’s praises in a new interview, Ben Affleck has demonstrated that he is stunned by her in more ways than one.

Fans were ecstatic when the Gigli co-stars revived their romance almost 20 years after they originally met and became “Bennifer” earlier this year.

After she was named Adweek’s 2021 Brand Visionary, Affleck shared some gushing words about his ex fiancée’s career effect as they settle into life as “Bennifer 2.0.”

Affleck also mentioned the ladies who have been inspired by Lopez, who was born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, in his interview with Adweek, which was published on Sunday.

“I am awestruck by Jennifer’s impact on the world,” the actor and director stated. “As an artist, the most I can do is make films that move people.

“Jennifer has motivated a large number of individuals to believe that they have a voice in this country. That is an effect that only a few people in history have had, one that I will never understand and can only appreciate and respect.”

“All I can tell you is that I have witnessed firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen women of color approach Jennifer and tell her how much her example as a strong woman who succeeds and demands her fair share in the business world means to them,” he continued.

Lopez’s development from a Fly Girl dancer on the 1990s comedy sketch show In Living Color to being a movie and music star and entrepreneur was chronicled in the Adweek story.

It also discussed how her philanthropic organization, Limitless Labs, has teamed up with Goldman Sachs to “elevate and promote Latin entrepreneurs” through the 10,000 Small Businesses program.

“I didn’t think I ever had to do just one thing,” Lopez said of her multi-hyphenate career to the outlet. I didn’t have to be just an actress or a singer.

“I could be an actor, a singer, a dancer, a producer, and a director, among other things. And, because I had the opportunity, I could manufacture perfumes with Coty or design clothing.”

“I’ve been quite fortunate,” she continued. This is a condensed version of the information.