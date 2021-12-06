As they announce a ‘Extended Period of Rest,’ BTS asks fans to show ‘Consideration.’

BTS, the Korean pop sensations, have stated that they will take a “long period of rest” in the near future, their first since taking a break in 2019.

Since their debut in their home South Korea in 2013, “Dynamite” singers Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, and RM have acquired a sizable global fan base, keeping them continually trying to feed their audience, dubbed the ARMY.

Big Hit Music, the band’s management company, announced on social media on Monday that the hitmakers would be taking a break and begged fans to “respect” their need for rest during their downtime.

“After they conclude their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage—LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, we would like to notify you that BTS plans to take a second official extended period of relaxation, following their first in 2019.”

“BTS stayed active in 2020 and 2021 in order to engage with fans within the Covid-19 crisis, and achieved brilliant success to cement themselves as top global artists,” the notification continued.

“This period of rest will allow BTS members who have dedicated themselves hard to their activities to be re-inspired and recharged with creative energy.” It will also be the first time they have spent the holiday season with their family since their debut.” “We humbly beg once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy regular and free, everyday life while only focused on themselves, although for a short time, during their period of rest,” Big Hit Music wrote, seemingly anticipating indignation among the singers’ many admirers. While the singers will be taking a break from singing, they should be ready to hit the ground running when they return, as their management has said that they will be performing again in early 2022.

“BTS will concentrate on preparations for the concert and the release of the new album, which will mark the start of a ‘new chapter,'” says the band. Big Hit Music kept going. “They’re getting ready for a concert in Seoul in March to connect and speak with fans in person.” [공지] ((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT MUSIC) is on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.