As the world mourns the death of actor Michael K. Williams, here are some of his most powerful quotes.

The tragic death of actor Michael K. Williams on Monday has shocked people all around the world.

The beloved actor, well known for his role in The Wire as Omar Little, was discovered dead in his Brooklyn residence. He was 54 years old at the time.

In a statement, his longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, stated, “It is with tremendous sorrow that the family announces the demise of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams.” “While grieving this enormous loss, they ask for your privacy.”

At this point, his cause of death has not been officially determined, but various stories say he died of a heroin overdose.

Many admirers have shared some of Williams’ most emotional statements as fellow actors and filmmakers around the world have paid respect to the late star.

One of Williams’ quotes from a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine in October 2020 has gone viral on Twitter Tuesday morning.

It says:

“I didn’t feel gorgeous for a long time when I was younger. When I look back at my childhood photos, I think to myself, “Damn, you were genuinely lovely.” Back then, I couldn’t see it. That is a significant factor that motivates me to return to working with adolescents in my neighborhood. I told them that they were lovely.”

This Michael K. Williams phrase will stick with me for the rest of my life.

This quote has been liked over 40,000 times on Twitter since it was shared by a fan on Tuesday morning.

Here are a few more of Williams’ memorable quotes.

“I’m completely at ease with the success that Omar and ‘The Wire’ have brought me—living with that role, being recognized and remembered for that character—today. I must admit that it was challenging for me at first. I’d never experienced stardom or received such high praise for anything I’d done as an artist before. As a result, there was a period of adjustment.” —In 2011, he told The Baltimore Sun.

"However, I had a habit of getting myself into a lot of trouble—like, major trouble, you know what I mean? And it was at this point that [being slashed on the face, causing his iconic scar]began to stir things up.