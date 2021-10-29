As the Vaccine Mandate approaches, up to 20% of firehouses in New York City may close.

New York City firefighters and other city workers will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination starting at 5 p.m. Friday, with unvaccinated personnel being placed on unpaid leave beginning Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Officials from the fire service have been organizing virtual meetings with employees to encourage them to get vaccinated before fire stations and ambulances lose vital personnel.

According to city records, 29% of firefighters, 26% of police officers, and 33% of sanitation personnel are still unvaccinated. Without these critical professionals, 20% of fire stations are likely to close, and fewer ambulances and police officers will be on the streets.

Even though the city’s largest police union protested and moved to an appeals court to overturn the mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio stood firm, and firemen marched outside de Blasio’s home on Thursday.

“My responsibility is to keep people safe,” he stated, referring to both his employees and the 8.8 million people who live in the United States. “People are not safe until COVID is defeated. New Yorkers will perish if COVID is not stopped.” In order to maintain appropriate staffing across the city, the mayor wants to implement obligatory overtime, extra shifts, and 12-hour workdays, plans that he said are generally employed “in times of extreme crises.” Workers should be given their “God-given right” to select what goes into their bodies, according to firefighter Jackie-Michelle Martinez, who also wondered why workers couldn’t continue testing instead of being forced to take the vaccination in order to keep their employment.

“If weekly testing is effective, why are you eliminating it, Mayor de Blasio?” she enquired.

The mayor hopes that the impending deadline will encourage more people to get vaccinated, since the number of compulsory workers who got vaccinated increased from 71 percent to 76 percent in the last week.

“We expected a lot of vaccines to happen closer to the deadline’s end,” he said. “We also know that many people make the decision after realizing that they will not be paid. That is simply the human condition.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The strict deadline, according to Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, “sets the city up for a real disaster.”

Longer response times, according to Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, will “be a death sentence to some people.”

