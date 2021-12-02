As the tabloids eye a Supreme Court appeal, Meghan Markle’s privacy ordeal could drag on.

Meghan Markle won her privacy battle over a letter to her father, only for the tabloid she sued to issue a warning about a potential Supreme Court appeal.

Before 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, the Duchess of Sussex went from victory to the threat of a fresh round of explosive legal action.

Meghan, 40, filed a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and copyright after The Mail on Sunday published a letter she wrote to her father pleading with him not to talk to the press.

She triumphed in the High Court in February and the Court of Appeal on Thursday, but the newspaper’s lawyers have warned that a new challenge might be filed.

If the publisher is successful in overturning her original victory, she will face a trial in which she will be forced to testify and hand over additional private messages.

“We are profoundly unhappy by the Court of Appeal’s judgment,” the tabloid said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. We believe that in a hotly fought matter, judgment should be rendered only on the basis of evidence tested at trial, not on a summary basis before even document discovery.

“No evidence has been put to the test under cross-examination, as it should be, particularly given Mr Knauf’s testimony raises questions about the Duchess’s trustworthiness.”

“We are exploring an appeal to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom,” the statement continued.

In October 2018, former communications secretary Jason Knauf accused Meghan of bullying two personal assistants out of the royal household.

He provided the court with Meghan’s texts and emails, demonstrating that previous representations in court files were false and forcing her to apologize publicly.

When the duchess won, she put all of that behind her and made a triumphal statement criticizing The Mail on Sunday’s journalism and referring to the “daily fail,” a nickname given to its sister publication The Daily Mail by enemies.

“Today, the courts found in my favor—again—confirming that Lord Jonathan Rothermere’s newspaper, The Mail on Sunday, has broken the law,” she stated. The defendant has been held accountable by the courts, and my hope is that we will all follow suit.

“Because it isn’t as far removed from your personal life as it appears. Tomorrow. This is a condensed version of the information.