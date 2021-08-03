As the state of Arkansas experiences a Delta surge, Governor Hutchinson regrets signing a mask ban into law.

Of the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed sorrow for putting a bill into law prohibiting state and municipal governments from enforcing mask laws.

He said he signed the bill because cases were at a “very low stage” during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I knew if I didn’t sign it, the legislature would override it,” he added. “I had previously repealed our statewide mask requirement.”

Hutchinson, a Republican, said he wished the restriction “had not been law” given that cases are on the rise in Arkansas. He believes there are only two options for changing the law: either amending it in the state legislature or having it declared unconstitutional by the courts. He stated that he would want the legislature to modify the law in order to avoid ambiguity.

“If it comes down to the courts, and the courts rule that the statute is unconstitutional, it might mean that counties and cities will all do their own thing,” he said. “That’d be perplexing. It would be detrimental to the company’s bottom line. It would be detrimental to public perception and our focus on vaccinations.”

He also encouraged students to be vaccinated if they are able.

He stated, “They need to get immunized.”

”Parents can choose to vaccinate their children, and students can choose to vaccinate themselves.”

This website attempted to contact Hutchinson’s office for additional comment but did not receive a response before publication.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state, thanks to the highly transmissible Delta form. On Sunday, the state recorded a 7-day average of 1,911 new cases, up from 475 new cases a month ago on July 1. Arkansas has one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates. According to research from Johns Hopkins University, just about 37% of inhabitants are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Because of the Delta variety, cases are growing in every state. On Monday, more than 135,000 new cases were reported across the country, up from 20,436 on July 2.

Hutchinson has expressed support for the COVID-19 vaccination in the past. In July, he chastised conservatives for their “resistance and obstinacy.”

“First and foremost, there should not be a party split. Conservative, on the other hand, is unmistakably so. This is a condensed version of the information.