As the state becomes a COVID hotspot, most Kentucky school districts are maintaining mask mandates.

According to the Associated Press, nearly three-quarters of Kentucky school districts chose to preserve mask mandates as the state promotes itself as a COVID-19 hotspot for the United States. The extensions came after Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature voted to reverse a statewide mask rule for public schools that was approved by the state education board.

According to the Associated Press, the legislature blocked any future statewide mask restrictions until June 2023, but gave individual school districts the authority to decide whether or not to require masks. According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, at least 122 of Kentucky’s 171 public school districts voted to keep their masking restrictions in place by mid-Wednesday.

Due to the development of the highly contagious Delta strain, Kentucky is seeing one of the highest rates of infection in the country, as well as a record number of hospitalizations. The Associated Press stated that school-aged youngsters are contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other age group, but statewide immunization rates in children aged 12 to 17 are the lowest of all age categories.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A teacher died as a consequence of “complications from COVID-19,” according to a southcentral Kentucky school district. The death of high school math teacher Amanda Nutt was described as a “devastating loss” by the Caverna Independent School District in a social media post.

Governor Andy Beshear urged local school officials to retain the mask-wearing policy in place, calling it the “one appropriate approach” for protecting students and employees while keeping schools open.

Previously, the Democratic governor utilized mask laws to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, but lawmakers limited his authority to act unilaterally.

The Caverna Independent School District has become the latest school district to lose a staff member to a virus. In a phone conversation with Caverna High School Principal Chris Crain on Wednesday, Nutt tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend before the school year began in late August.

Crain said Nutt was “liked and cherished by her students” and “always wanted the best for them.” Nutt said he had not been vaccinated.

Regardless of immunization status, the Caverna school board opted Tuesday to continue mandating masks to be worn in schools. Masks will be required for the duration of the event, according to the district. This is a condensed version of the information.