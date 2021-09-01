As the state battles the Delta Surge, COVID clusters at schools in North Carolina have increased by 62 percent.

North Carolina’s academic year has only just begun, but the state is already seeing a significant increase in COVID clusters in K-12 schools.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 73 active clusters in K-12 schools across the state in its most recent weekly cluster report, which was released on Tuesday. According to WTVD, the number of clusters has increased by 62% since last week.

According to the research, Union Academy Charter School has the most cluster-related instances in the state, with 107 cases involving 13 staff members and 94 kids.

In addition, the state reported 38 clusters in childcare settings, up 3% from the previous week.

A cluster is defined by the state as five or more cases found through a positive molecular (PCR) or positive antigen test result during a 14-day period that are plausibly related in a daycare or educational setting.

According to a study released on Monday by the NCDHHS, cases connected with clusters in K-12 settings climbed dramatically in August, reaching their highest level since the pandemic began on August 15. The number of cases linked to clusters in childcare settings has also climbed each week over the previous four weeks, according to the report.

COVID outbreaks have been recorded in schools across the country as children and teenagers return to in-person learning amid an outbreak of infections spurred by the extremely contagious Delta variety.

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina signed a broad coronavirus bill for schools into law on Monday, allowing schools to switch to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID emergency.

Shifting to a Remote Learning Environment

According to the bill, for the 2021-22 school year, school districts will have the authority to make day-to-day decisions about shifting in-person schools or classrooms to temporary remote instruction if necessary “due to COVID-19 exposures that result in insufficient school personnel or required student quarantines.”

A public school unit must notify any shift to the Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours of the shift and resume to in-person instruction as soon as employees are available or the mandatory quarantines are completed, according to the bill.

The new regulation also compels school boards that require masking to "vote on whether to use it at least once a month."