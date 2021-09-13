As the star announces her engagement, Britney Spears reveals how she met Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears has confirmed her engagement to Sam Asghari, her longtime boyfriend.

On Instagram, the pop artist, who recently won her court-ordered conservatorship, announced the good news to her fans.

“I can’t f***** believe it,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo of her new fiancé’s engagement ring.

The 27-year-old model, actor, and personal trainer asks Spears whether she likes the diamond ring in the seconds-long clip. “Yes!” she exclaims enthusiastically.

The pair has subsequently received a flood of well-wishes and support, with Paris Hilton among the first to congratulate them.

“Congratulations, sweetheart!! I am overjoyed for you! “Welcome to the club!” exclaimed the heiress.

“The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are profoundly touched by the support, commitment, and love extended to them,” a spokesman for Asghari said in a statement to Page Six, thanking fans for their support.

For the past 13 years, Spears has been notably subjected to a very conservative upbringing largely imposed by her father, Jamie Spears. Last Monday, he filed paperwork to end the conservatorship.

Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, was her previous husband.

Spears met Asghari on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016.

When he was hired to be in the video in July 2018, he told Men’s Health, “I was pleased that I [would]get to meet one of the biggest performers of all time.” “I got butterflies in my stomach.”

When Asghari met Spears, he revealed that he almost blew his chances by attempting to be clever.

He told the magazine, “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?” “I made an attempt to be amusing. “I don’t believe anyone got it.”

Spears, on the other hand, is claimed to have seen the funny side, and the two exchanged phone numbers.

Framing Britney Spears, a documentary on the singer, was released earlier this year.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her chasing her aspirations and creating the future she wants,” Asghari told People a few days after the album’s release. This is a condensed version of the information.